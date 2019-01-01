Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to use layer mask with Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will learn how to use layer masks with Adobe Photoshop. Learning these skills in Photoshop will show you how to design an image with multiple images using a layer mask. You will learn how to add images to the document and how to use different tools with a layer mask. Some of the tools you will use are the paintbrush tool, paint bucket tool, select tool, and gradient tool. Using the different tools with layer masks will show different skills in blending the images to make one design. When designing in Photoshop and working with multiple images, having the skills to use layer masks greatly benefits the design....