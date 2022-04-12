How to use the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator
Learn how to use the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator
Learn how to make designs with the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator
Learn how to use the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator
Learn how to make designs with the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator
In this project you will learn how to use the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator. This tool allows you to blend colors together, and even make 3D looking designs using some simple steps. This tool elevates your value as a graphic designer and being able to use it and understand how it's used it's awesome. Many tools are ignored in Adobe Illustrator and what makes you shine and be the graphic designer your client needs it's to be able to use any tool to make your job even better. In this guided project you'll learn how to use the blend tool and you'll apply designs in every scenario. The blend tool lets you blend colors and shapes to create very intriguing and unique designs. I hope you are excited to learn more about Adobe Illustrator and let's go ahead and start.
Logo
marketing design
Creative Content Creation
Graphic Design
Computer Program
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Locate and learn about the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator
Learn how to create color palettes using the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator
Design 3D text using the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator
Optional Task: Create 3D text using the blend tool
Use shapes with the blend tool for perspective and depth designs in Adobe Illustrator
Optional Challenge Task: Create a design with the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.