Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to use the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will learn how to use the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator.
This tool allows you to blend colors together, and even make 3D looking designs using some simple steps. This tool elevates your value as a graphic designer and being able to use it and understand how it's used it's awesome. Many tools are ignored in Adobe Illustrator and what makes you shine and be the graphic designer your client needs it's to be able to use any tool to make your job even better.
In this guided project you'll learn how to use the blend tool and you'll apply designs in every scenario. The blend tool lets you blend colors and shapes to create very intriguing and unique designs. I hope you are excited to learn more about Adobe Illustrator and let's go ahead and start....