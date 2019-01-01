Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Use the CPM to Analyze and Set Your Strategy by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to analyze your industry and identify your competitive advantage with the Competitive Profile Matrix (CPM). CPM is a strategic management tool that enables you to benchmark you company in relation to competition and then identify the relative strengths and weaknesses of all the competitors based on some Critical Success Factors (CSFs). The CSFs are assigned weight based on their perceived importance, ranked based on their strengths and weaknesses, then the weight is multiplied by the rank to get the weighted score, and then the sum of the weighted score reveals the company with the dominant strengths in the industry.
Essentially, the competitive profile matrix CPM allows a company to easily visualize its competitive landscape on a single page. And so, to demonstrate the application of the CPM matrix, we will use a spreadsheet to analyze a division of our energy services company together. The example of the case study would empower you to use the model to analyze your company or any other company of your choice. The project is for business leaders who want have a deep insight on their competitive environment and how their company fare relative to competition. Also, for strategist who are interested in helping organization in making informed strategic decisions. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the CPM to analyze your company, identify the strengths and weaknesses of the competitors, and use the model to shape your strategy...