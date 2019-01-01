How to use the shape builder tool in Adobe Illustrator
Learn how to use the shape builder tool to merge and subtract shapes.
Design icons using the Shape Builder Tool
In this project you will learn how to use the shape builder tool in Adobe Illustrator. The Shape Builder tool allows you to create complex objects by merging and erasing simpler objects. This tool elevates your value as a graphic designer and being able to use it and understand how it's used it's awesome. Many tools are ignored in Adobe Illustrator and what makes you shine and be the graphic designer your client needs it's to be able to use any tool to make your job even better. In this guided project you'll learn how to use the shape builder tool and you'll apply designs in every scenario. The shape builder tool lets you merge multiple simple shapes together to create very intriguing and complex designs. I hope you are excited to learn more about Adobe Illustrator and let's go ahead and start.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Learn about the shape builder tool and what it does in Adobe Illustrator
Subtract one shape from multiple shapes using the shape builder tool in Adobe Illustrator
Explore the settings of the shape builder tool in Adobe Illustrator
Optional Practice Task: Design a cloud icon using the shape builder tool.
Design different icons using the shape builder tool in Adobe Illustrator
Create a final design using the shape builder tool in Adobe Illustrator
Optional Challenge Task: Design a mug icon using the shape builder tool.
