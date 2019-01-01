Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Trace Objects in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Adobe Illustrator’s image trace function is a quick and easy way to convert your regular images, photos, and drawings into images that can change in size without losing quality. Whether you’re designing a new logo for your business or you’re a graphic design artist converting images for the web, the image trace tool is an excellent way to take your graphics’ quality to the next level.
This project is great for newcomers to Adobe Illustrator - individuals with basic familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite and a general understanding of image file formats (jpg, png). Learners with a desire for deeper understanding in digital imaging and web graphics will benefit most from this course.
Following along in this guided project, we will use practical application to identify a raster image, convert it to a vector graphic, and design it using the image trace functions in Adobe Illustrator. By the end of this project, you will learn how to use image tracing to transform your own raster images into high-quality, scalable images....