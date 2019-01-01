Chevron Left
Back to How to Transform and Warp Layers in Adobe Photoshop

Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Transform and Warp Layers in Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you’ll be able to transform and warp layers in Adobe Photoshop. Bend and twist images into new shapes, swap screens, and create interesting composites with these two important Photoshop features. During this project, you’ll import and edit images, swap screens, and warp multiple layers to create an interesting composite, completed with multiple warp effects....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder