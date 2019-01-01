How to Work with Type in Adobe Photoshop
Navigate Photoshop and Type Tool
Control Type and Text Properties
Warp and Add Effects to Type
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create and add, edit, style, and bend text in Photoshop. You’ll practice with some advanced text capabilities, like placing text on paths and inside them. And you’ll practice with shortcuts that make text editing fast and fun. During this project, you’ll add different kinds of text to a poster and take full advantage of Photoshop text and styling tools. By the end of the project, you’ll create a 1-page visual reference of Photoshop’s text capabilities.
Adobe Photoshop
Type Tool
Type Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
