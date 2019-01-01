Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Work with Type in Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create and add, edit, style, and bend text in Photoshop. You’ll practice with some advanced text capabilities, like placing text on paths and inside them. And you’ll practice with shortcuts that make text editing fast and fun.
During this project, you’ll add different kinds of text to a poster and take full advantage of Photoshop text and styling tools. By the end of the project, you’ll create a 1-page visual reference of Photoshop’s text capabilities....