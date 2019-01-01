How to use the Frame Tool in Adobe Photoshop
Use the frame tool to craft rectangular frames where images can be placed inside.
Place frames inside shape and text layers.
Implement clipping masks to place images inside complex shapes.
Use the frame tool to craft rectangular frames where images can be placed inside.
Place frames inside shape and text layers.
Implement clipping masks to place images inside complex shapes.
Learners will become familiar with Photoshop’s frame tool. They will learn how to place images inside frames contained within images, shapes, and text. They will also become familiar with clipping masks when frames need to be placed into a complicated image.
Communication Design
Image Editing
Graphic Design
Adobe Photoshop
Design And Product
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Creating rectangular frames in a image
Adding frames to shape layers
Inserting frames into text layers
Drawing custom frames with the pen tool
Implementing clipping masks
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.