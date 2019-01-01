Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to use the perspective grid tool in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will learn how to use the perspective grid tool in Adobe Illustrator.
This tool allows you to put any design, shape, or text into perspective and it's extremely useful when designing. This tool elevates your value as a graphic designer and being able to use it and understand how it's used is awesome. Many tools are ignored in Adobe Illustrator and what makes you shine and be the graphic designer your client needs is to have the ability to use any tool to make your job even better.
In this guided project you'll learn how to use the perspective grid in one point, two point, and three point perspective and you'll apply designs in every scenario. You will also design a realistic 3D packaging Mock Up. I hope you are excited to learn more about Adobe Illustrator. Let's go ahead and start!...