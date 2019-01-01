Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Use Type & Fonts in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Adobe Illustrator can be a useful tool in creating digital graphics, but it can also be an overwhelming program to learn how to use. In this guided project, learners will walk through a step by step process to gain the basics of using type and fonts in Adobe Illustrator.
First, learners will discover the basic tools used for editing type and font in Adobe Illustrator. Then, learners will walk through the basics creating and editing type. Next, learners will gain an understanding about how fonts are used and manipulated in basic and then more advanced manners. Finally, learners will be guided through some advanced type and font features in Adobe Illustrator. Learners will finish this guided project with the skills to import, create, and edit numerous fonts and type in Adobe Illustrator....