How to use the width tool in Adobe Illustrator
Understand what the width tool can do and it's use
Change width in different designs to apply your knowledge
Understand the principle of graphic design
In this project, you will learn about the width tool in Adobe Illustrator. When we work on software as advanced as Adobe Illustrator there’s a lot of tools we don’t often use or think about that can elevate your value as a graphic designer. One of those often forgotten tools is the width tool, and it’s incredibly helpful and beautiful. In this project, you will learn what it can do for your designs, how to use it, when to use it, and how to apply it to different scenarios. It’s important to understand every tool in Adobe Illustrator to actually take advantage of the program itself. It can be intimidating but learning about one tool at a time is the key to understanding and navigating the software correctly. In this project we will take our time to understand this tool and apply it to many different designs in order to fully understand the power that this tool holds.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand what the width tool can do
Change width to make a design
Understand movement as a principle of design
Apply width tool to shapes and design a cat
Finalize a logo using width tool
