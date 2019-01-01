Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Warp Type and Type on a Path in Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create and add type in Adobe Photoshop, bend and warp that text, and place it on a path. You’ll also practice controlling text properties.
During this project, you’ll add different kinds of text to a poster and take full advantage of Adobe Photoshop text and styling tools. You’ll create a set of eye-catching text assets for use in an ad campaign....