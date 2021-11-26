Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for HR Analytics- Build an HR dashboard using Power BI by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1 hour long project, you will build an attractive and eye-catching HR dashboard using Power BI. We will begin this guided project by importing data & creating an employee demographics page that gives us the overall demographic outlook of the organization. We will then create pie charts and doughnut charts to visualize gender & racial diversity. In the final tasks, we will create an employee detail page that will provide you with all the important information about any employee with just a click. We will also explore buttons, themes, slicers & filters to make the dashboard more interactive & useful. By the end of this course, you will be confident in creating beautiful HR dashboards that you can use for your personal or organizational purpose....
By Ingrid S G

Nov 26, 2021

It's a basic and fast course to help gather some information and build a simple page in Power BI. It's good for anyone who is just starting.

By Sabir H V

Feb 3, 2022

It's an utter waste of money and time. This course is not recommended at all. I didn't expect such a course on this platform. This course does not teach anything about HR Analytics, If anybody wants to take this course to learn HR/People Analytics then take a U-turn. Simply because HR data used in this course won't make this an HR Analytics Course. Also, this is not even recommended to anybody who wants to learn anything about Power BI Dashboard. There are a thousand times better videos on YouTube for free, and maybe available on Coursera itself but some other course... not this one. This is when I think the rating system should be revamped to accept zero-star.

Even the question asked in the test 'What value of transparency is required to make the page background visible'? doesn't make sense.

By Naglaa F I

Sep 2, 2021

Highly Recommended

By Priyanka J

Feb 18, 2022

Satisfied with easy lecture

By Sukhdev S

Apr 1, 2022

Good for beginers

By Lorraine W

Feb 12, 2022

Poor audio quality; Unable to see full screen of instructor video to follow instructions; Instructor speaks quickly and doesn't seem to have his thoughts well organized. After 5 minutes of listening and trying to follow along, I decided to discontinue this course.

