By Ingrid S G•
Nov 26, 2021
It's a basic and fast course to help gather some information and build a simple page in Power BI. It's good for anyone who is just starting.
By Sabir H V•
Feb 3, 2022
It's an utter waste of money and time. This course is not recommended at all. I didn't expect such a course on this platform. This course does not teach anything about HR Analytics, If anybody wants to take this course to learn HR/People Analytics then take a U-turn. Simply because HR data used in this course won't make this an HR Analytics Course. Also, this is not even recommended to anybody who wants to learn anything about Power BI Dashboard. There are a thousand times better videos on YouTube for free, and maybe available on Coursera itself but some other course... not this one. This is when I think the rating system should be revamped to accept zero-star.
Even the question asked in the test 'What value of transparency is required to make the page background visible'? doesn't make sense.
By Naglaa F I•
Sep 2, 2021
Highly Recommended
By Priyanka J•
Feb 18, 2022
Satisfied with easy lecture
By Sukhdev S•
Apr 1, 2022
Good for beginers
By Lorraine W•
Feb 12, 2022
Poor audio quality; Unable to see full screen of instructor video to follow instructions; Instructor speaks quickly and doesn't seem to have his thoughts well organized. After 5 minutes of listening and trying to follow along, I decided to discontinue this course.