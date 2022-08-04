Learner Reviews & Feedback for HTML for Beginners: Classes and ID by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This 70 minutes guided project is for beginner learners of HTML. It will include CSS and a small mention of Javascript. You will learn how to style and organize the page content using classes and ids, their correct syntax, and how they are a base for styling, scripting, and internal navigation. You will create a Japan traveling blog article page, which will help you learn in a unique way a good portion of the fundamentals needed to create beautiful static websites. Writing the page you will learn about the "class" and "id" HTML attributes, their syntax and usage. You will Implement styles utilizing"class" and "id" attributes with CSS, and briefly review scripting usage of "class" and "id" attributes. To complete this project successfully you will need just passion, and a very introductory knowledge of HTML. This project is ideal for those who are interested in website and front-end development....