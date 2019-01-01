IAM Role Revoking and Permissions Boundary
Obtain the temporary credentials generated by Role (STS)
Revoke active sessions of IAM Role
Create IAM User with Permissions Boundary
By the end of this Project, you will be able to learn how and when to revoke an IAM Role. In this scenario, we are going to deal with a real time example. Suppose, you are working as a security analyst with a global organization called "XYZ". You assigned an IAM role to an EC2 instance and the temporary credentials generated by the role assumption got leaked to a third party. Lets see how can we deal with this situation in an ideal way. This project also reviews the functionality provided by Permission Boundaries and looks at a common use case permission delegation. After completing this Project, you will get a detailed idea of Role Revoking and Permission Boundary.
Confidentiality
Cloud Computing Security
Tailored Access Operations
Identity Management (IDM)
Access Control
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the Project environment
Obtain the temporary credentilas generated by STS, when assuming an IAM Role
Role Revoking
IAM Permissions Boundary
Cleaning the Project Environment
