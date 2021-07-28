Learner Reviews & Feedback for Identify UX Opportunities with Service Blueprints in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to design a service blueprint that serves as a point of shared understanding, informs a smooth service process, and collects quantifiable metrics to identify opportunities for continuous improvements.
To identify UX opportunities with a service blueprint visualization, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user interface knowledge, context from each step of the customer experience, and business intelligence integrations in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Identify UX Opportunities with Service Blueprints in Miro
By Irene M
•
Jul 28, 2021
Very little content in this at all. You could learn more by doing free online tutorials in Miro.