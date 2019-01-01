إدارة المواقع باستخدام apache2
إدارة apache على نظام Linux وإعدادات apache
عمل مضيف افتراضي Virtual Host وتشغيل المواقع باستخدام شهادة حماية SSL وتشغيل أكثر من موقع وإدارة logs
بنهاية المشروع ده، هتكون قادر على إدارة المواقع باستخدام Apache2 علشان تقدر تضيف عليه اكتر من موقع ولكل موقع ملفات بشكل منفصل عن التاني، خلال المشروع هنكون مع بعض خطوة بخطوة من بداية تسطيب Apache2 حتى إدارته من تشغيل وايقاف واعادة تشغيل واعداده لتشغيل اكتر من موقع واضافة ملفات خاصة لكل موقع زي ملفات HTML, CSS, Javascript وكمان هتقدر تشوف ملفات السجلات logs بالإضافة الى عمل شهادة حماية SSL وتضيفها لاي موقع فيهم علشان تشغله https بدل ما يكون http. لمشروع دا مخصص للمبتدئين في إدارة خادم ويب web server باستخدام Apache2 ولأنه واحد من اكبر واشهر خوادم الويب لاستضافة المواقع هنتعلم في المشروع ده، سواء كنت مبرمج مواقع او مدير لأنظمة Linux من الضروري تتعلم ازاي تدير Apache2 من الصفر خطوة بخطوة علشان تقدر تتحكم في المواقع على سيرفرات Linux، بالتالي المشروع ده هيخليك على بداية الطريق وعارف معلومات كافية جدا لأنك تقدر ترفع المواقع على أي سيرفر وتشغل عليه Apache2 وازاي تستخدمه بأكبر شكل ممكن بشكل بسيط وسهل يمكنك من إدارته باحترافية وازاي تعرف المشاكل وتحلها كمان
Linux
httpd
SSL
Web Hosting Service (HS)
Apache
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تنصيب apach2 وتجربة خادم الويب في المتصفح
التحكم في خدمة apache2 تشغله وتوقفه وازاي تحل مشاكله
تغيير المنفذ port الافتراضي والتحكم فيه من الجدار الناري firewall
Optional: practice Activity
الاعدادات الاساسية لاضافة مضيف افتراضي virtual host وتشغيل الموقع الاول
اعدادات هامة للمضيف الافتراضي Virtual host (الاسماء المستعارة، السجلات logs)
اعدادات المضيف الافتراضي Virtual Host لاستخدام شهادة الحماية SSL وتشغيل الموقع https بدل http فقط
Optional: Capstone
