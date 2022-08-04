إستخدام Miro في تطويرwireframes و إستكشاف الأفكار الجديدة
إنشاء لوحة على وإدخال قوالب جديدة من إلي متوفره
تطوير wireframe لتخيل تصميم application و website
دراسة طرق لتقسيم أفكار وبمشاركة أعضاء فريقك
بنهاية المشروع ده، هتكون قادر تنشئ و تصمم wireframe للفكرة موقع web بكل سهولة باستخدام Miro. .خلال المشروع هنمشى مع بعض خطوة بخطوة عشان نقدر نكتشف أفكار جديدة لمشروع تجاري جديد من خلال الخريطة الذهنية و هتقدر تقسم أفكار مشروعك بشكل سهل من خلال قوالب جاهزة و متوفرة في برنامج Miro. هتقدر أيضاً تتمكن من الميزات إلي Miro بيوفرهلك وتغير شكل اطارات ال-wireframe و تقدر تزود صور و تغير ألوان الكتابة والأشكال. المشروع ده له أي حد مبتدأ بيفكر يبتدي مشروع تجاري جديد أو أي حد بيشتغل في مجال تطوير ال-softwares بتحديه ال-applications وال-websites. تقدرو تعملو المشروع كلو حتى لو أول مرة تعملو software أو تطور مشروع تجاري بس يفضل يكون عندك خلفية بسيطة عن قواعد المشاريع التجريبية ذي انهم يعتمدوا على ان المستخدم يكون مبسوط و إن لازم يكون لها مصدر دخل. المشروع هيفيدك جداً في تطوير مشروع أو في شغلكو في تطوير أفكار جديد و مبتكرة و بيسهلك حاجات كثيرا ذي طرق لتقسيم أفكارك و طرق لعرض تصميمك بالأخر. برنامج Miro رائع لإنه سهل و سريع جداً في استخدامه و يوفر ميزات كثيرة من ضمنهم القوالب إلي متوفرة و دي ممكن تستخدمها في مراحل وأسباب كثيرة في الشغل عموماً. البرنامج online و مجاني و بيسهل كمان الشغل مع أفراد الفريق بتاعك سواء في شغلك أو في إنشاء مشروع مع بعض.
Website Wireframe
User Interface
Business development
User Experience (UX)
Application Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
إنشاء حساب و لوحة جديدة و تدخل قوالب
تطوير خريطة ذهنية و قوالب متاحة
تصميم إنشائي لفكرة جديدة و تضيف ملاحظات
فرصة لتطبيق بعض المهارات الذي إكتسبتهم من بداية المشروع
إنشاء فكرة تصميمك بإضافة المكونات الواقعية
تغيير الكتابة و هتقدر تضيف صور للتصميم
هيوفرلك بشكل عملي في التحدي الأخير فرصة لتطوير تصميم جديد
