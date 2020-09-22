Image Processing with Python
437 ratings
11,900 already enrolled
Read Images
Modify Images
Batch process images
Image processing has been used to create weird and beautiful modifications to pictures many of us have seen online. Older black and white photos can be brought to life using colorization techniques. On the other hand, color photos can be made to look like old black and white photos. In addition to distorting images for entertainment, image processing can be used for more serious applications, for example, to enhance medical imaging to screen patients for cancer or other diseases. In this tutorial, you will create a Python application that reads from a list of images, modifies their size and appearance, and saves the images in another directory. Note: This tutorial works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Opencv
Software
Python Programming
Image Processing
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Read Image
Resize Image
Blur Image
Sharpen Image
Batch Process Images
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SSOct 10, 2020
Recommended for those with a minimum understanding of image processing
by LSJun 1, 2021
The guided project is suitable for absolute beginners.
by PKSep 24, 2020
Guiding Project is simply awesome thank you Coursera for offering such type of wonderful courses
by KGSep 22, 2020
It was very useful to me and I have learnt openCV software, Python programming, Image processing and Computer programming
