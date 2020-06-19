Chevron Left
Back to Image Processing with Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Image Processing with Python by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
437 ratings
68 reviews

About the Course

Image processing has been used to create weird and beautiful modifications to pictures many of us have seen online. Older black and white photos can be brought to life using colorization techniques. On the other hand, color photos can be made to look like old black and white photos. In addition to distorting images for entertainment, image processing can be used for more serious applications, for example, to enhance medical imaging to screen patients for cancer or other diseases. In this tutorial, you will create a Python application that reads from a list of images, modifies their size and appearance, and saves the images in another directory. Note: This tutorial works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

KG

Sep 22, 2020

It was very useful to me and I have learnt openCV software, Python programming, Image processing and Computer programming

PK

Sep 24, 2020

Guiding Project is simply awesome thank you Coursera for offering such type of wonderful courses

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 67 Reviews for Image Processing with Python

By willian a p m

Jun 19, 2020

The course is very good for a basic knowledge for image processing in python, excellent explanation, I am grateful for the knowledge acquired, thanks to this course.

By Sourabh S

Jun 21, 2020

Good for a quick introduction to image processing.

By Kaung H H

Jul 15, 2020

A good course. My cloud desktop didn't open by the way. Need to tell more about theory and built-in functions. But it's easy to understand them in this course.

By Aditya A S

Jun 20, 2020

Nice course, but somehow I was frequently getting a feeling, methods of cv2 being underestimated or not being explained in depth.

Anyways, if you read this video, you might wanna learn a few of the AMAZING SKILLS available over here.

here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdNOTa62J6j1109NQfxHqdg/playlists?view_as=subscriber

By Sebastian

Aug 24, 2020

The course explains the basics of sharpening and blurring an image, however there are several other image processing tools that could have been discussed to enhance the learning experience.

By Doss D

Jun 24, 2020

Thank you

By Shivam P

Jun 28, 2020

The course involves the basic functionalities of image processing using tools in Python, which helps in getting to know how a piece of code can be used to modify the various aspects of an image. The instructor is well-spoken and easy to comprehend.

By Juan W

Aug 8, 2020

This project is good for introductory level about image processing. But I think this project can cover more about image processing such as other common technique for image enhancement, image manipulation like image registration.

By PAMARTHI K

Sep 25, 2020

Guiding Project is simply awesome thank you Coursera for offering such type of wonderful courses

By Piyal S

Sep 10, 2020

This course helped to take a step in the field of image processing. I liked it a lot.

By Prajal C

Jul 26, 2020

This course was really interesting and helpful.

By Ashwin K

Aug 20, 2020

Great project for an intro to image processing

By MIHIR M

Sep 11, 2020

Overall A good Course to start OpenCV

By p s

Jun 26, 2020

Good

By Bijoyeta R

Sep 25, 2020

It was a good course

By Nithish P

Sep 9, 2020

very good course

By Pratik B P

Aug 7, 2020

Its very Basic course

By Md. Z M

Aug 12, 2020

It was nothing more than a "spoon-feeding" tutorial. There were no explanations regarding the concepts or the usage of the library whatsoever.

I completed it on a subscription by my university. If someone is going to pay for this, I won't recommend it at all. Better hands-on tutorials could be found by a simple Google search or on YouTube.

By KARANKUMAR G

Sep 23, 2020

It was very useful to me and I have learnt openCV software, Python programming, Image processing and Computer programming

By Syam K K S

Oct 11, 2020

Recommended for those with a minimum understanding of image processing

By Meher S P

Nov 17, 2020

Course covered basic application of opencv library using python.

By Darwayne J M A

Nov 19, 2020

Very helpful and a good introduction for cv2

By Ayan H

Nov 9, 2020

great .. I learned a lot in this course.

By Shyam R

Jul 4, 2020

Helpfull for new comers in this fiels

By Urooba S

Sep 21, 2020

It was really helpful for me.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder