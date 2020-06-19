KG
Sep 22, 2020
It was very useful to me and I have learnt openCV software, Python programming, Image processing and Computer programming
PK
Sep 24, 2020
By willian a p m•
Jun 19, 2020
The course is very good for a basic knowledge for image processing in python, excellent explanation, I am grateful for the knowledge acquired, thanks to this course.
By Sourabh S•
Jun 21, 2020
Good for a quick introduction to image processing.
By Kaung H H•
Jul 15, 2020
A good course. My cloud desktop didn't open by the way. Need to tell more about theory and built-in functions. But it's easy to understand them in this course.
By Aditya A S•
Jun 20, 2020
Nice course, but somehow I was frequently getting a feeling, methods of cv2 being underestimated or not being explained in depth.
By Sebastian•
Aug 24, 2020
The course explains the basics of sharpening and blurring an image, however there are several other image processing tools that could have been discussed to enhance the learning experience.
By Doss D•
Jun 24, 2020
Thank you
By Shivam P•
Jun 28, 2020
The course involves the basic functionalities of image processing using tools in Python, which helps in getting to know how a piece of code can be used to modify the various aspects of an image. The instructor is well-spoken and easy to comprehend.
By Juan W•
Aug 8, 2020
This project is good for introductory level about image processing. But I think this project can cover more about image processing such as other common technique for image enhancement, image manipulation like image registration.
By PAMARTHI K•
Sep 25, 2020
By Piyal S•
Sep 10, 2020
This course helped to take a step in the field of image processing. I liked it a lot.
By Prajal C•
Jul 26, 2020
This course was really interesting and helpful.
By Ashwin K•
Aug 20, 2020
Great project for an intro to image processing
By MIHIR M•
Sep 11, 2020
Overall A good Course to start OpenCV
By p s•
Jun 26, 2020
Good
By Bijoyeta R•
Sep 25, 2020
It was a good course
By Nithish P•
Sep 9, 2020
very good course
By Pratik B P•
Aug 7, 2020
Its very Basic course
By Md. Z M•
Aug 12, 2020
It was nothing more than a "spoon-feeding" tutorial. There were no explanations regarding the concepts or the usage of the library whatsoever.
I completed it on a subscription by my university. If someone is going to pay for this, I won't recommend it at all. Better hands-on tutorials could be found by a simple Google search or on YouTube.
By KARANKUMAR G•
Sep 23, 2020
By Syam K K S•
Oct 11, 2020
Recommended for those with a minimum understanding of image processing
By Meher S P•
Nov 17, 2020
Course covered basic application of opencv library using python.
By Darwayne J M A•
Nov 19, 2020
Very helpful and a good introduction for cv2
By Ayan H•
Nov 9, 2020
great .. I learned a lot in this course.
By Shyam R•
Jul 4, 2020
Helpfull for new comers in this fiels
By Urooba S•
Sep 21, 2020
It was really helpful for me.