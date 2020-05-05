Image Super Resolution Using Autoencoders in Keras
Understand what autoencoders are and why they are used
Design and train an autoencoder to increase the resolution of images with Keras
Welcome to this 1.5 hours long hands-on project on Image Super Resolution using Autoencoders in Keras. In this project, you’re going to learn what an autoencoder is, use Keras with Tensorflow as its backend to train your own autoencoder, and use this deep learning powered autoencoder to significantly enhance the quality of images. That is, our neural network will create high-resolution images from low-res source images. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Keras pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project Overview and Import Libraries
What are Autoencoders?
Build the Encoder
Build the Decoder to Complete the Network
Create Dataset and Specify Training Routine
Load the Dataset and Pre-trained Model
Model Predictions and Visualizing the Results
by KTMay 27, 2020
Amazing course to gain knowledge in one of the trending field i.e. Image Super Resolution. I gain what I was looking for in this particular guided project.
by RRSep 14, 2020
UI of platform was very bad scrolling was very difficult. content was quite good.
by SRMay 5, 2020
Excellent ! New concept and definitely not boring. The instructor was able to explain most of the necessary elements but some functions were never explained.
by TMJul 1, 2020
good experience. very clear explanations. I liked it and recommend it for anyone who wants to understand and experience autoencoder basics.
