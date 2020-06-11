AZ
Jun 16, 2020
Very informative, but extremely short project, I would have loved for more explanation on the theory behind each of the layers used and more loss functions and optimizer.
KT
May 27, 2020
Amazing course to gain knowledge in one of the trending field i.e. Image Super Resolution. I gain what I was looking for in this particular guided project.
By Karan S•
Jun 11, 2020
This was a useless course and I would never pay money for such content. The delivery was bad, so was the coding style.
By N D•
Jun 3, 2020
In this guided project , he has not given the explaination about how to save and get those weights and how to train the model .
By Anurag P•
Jun 20, 2020
The course delivery was average.
The Rhyme platform is extremely user-unfriendly.
Plus, we don't get to see reviews before enrolling in a specific "guided" project, which is terrible.
Hugely disappointing experience.
By Kiran H•
Jun 24, 2020
too easy
By Guillermo A G•
Jul 1, 2020
Seems good but Rhyme is not working for me. The time between my actions and the response is about 10 seconds. Think about it, it's difficult to even center the screen because it's quite unresponsive.
If you have used Rhyme and it's working for you, then go ahead and take this project. Looks good.
By Amr K Z•
Jun 17, 2020
By Kshitij T•
May 28, 2020
By IDRIS S•
Jun 9, 2020
great course, implement quite well on the platform. A little more elaborate implementation and some more theory would be great.
By Leonardo M•
Jun 12, 2020
Excelllent! It just need the subtitles, at least in English just to verify some words.
By Mayank S•
May 8, 2020
Well taught. Thanks. Please mail me data of the project. I need to revisit the code.
By Akanksha S•
Jun 9, 2020
Learnt with flow chart of model which made a basis understanding of the project.
By Pratikshya M•
Oct 28, 2020
This made autoencoders easier for me to understand
By Vicente A•
Jul 18, 2020
A very interesting and powerful tool, well taught.
By Ajay K•
May 21, 2020
I have learned about autoencoder and decoder.
By sai v•
Apr 25, 2020
Excellent skills i have learned from these
By D N V V S S K•
May 1, 2020
good project and clearly understandable
By Dushyant S•
May 12, 2020
Well explained and easy to understand.
By Rajarshi Y•
Sep 25, 2020
it's very helpful and knowledgable
By Rahul C•
Jun 2, 2020
Awesome learning experience.
By Gangone R•
Jul 4, 2020
very useful course
By Iuliia A•
Jun 19, 2020
Great explanation!
By Alex E A•
May 18, 2020
Was a good one !
By Sathya R•
May 10, 2020
great experience
By sachin v•
Nov 1, 2020
Best course
By Amey S•
Jun 15, 2020
Good course