Image Super Resolution Using Autoencoders in Keras by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
332 ratings
56 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this 1.5 hours long hands-on project on Image Super Resolution using Autoencoders in Keras. In this project, you’re going to learn what an autoencoder is, use Keras with Tensorflow as its backend to train your own autoencoder, and use this deep learning powered autoencoder to significantly enhance the quality of images. That is, our neural network will create high-resolution images from low-res source images. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Keras pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

AZ

Jun 16, 2020

Very informative, but extremely short project, I would have loved for more explanation on the theory behind each of the layers used and more loss functions and optimizer.

KT

May 27, 2020

Amazing course to gain knowledge in one of the trending field i.e. Image Super Resolution. I gain what I was looking for in this particular guided project.

By Karan S

Jun 11, 2020

This was a useless course and I would never pay money for such content. The delivery was bad, so was the coding style.

By N D

Jun 3, 2020

In this guided project , he has not given the explaination about how to save and get those weights and how to train the model .

By Anurag P

Jun 20, 2020

The course delivery was average.

The Rhyme platform is extremely user-unfriendly.

Plus, we don't get to see reviews before enrolling in a specific "guided" project, which is terrible.

Hugely disappointing experience.

By Kiran H

Jun 24, 2020

too easy

By Guillermo A G

Jul 1, 2020

Seems good but Rhyme is not working for me. The time between my actions and the response is about 10 seconds. Think about it, it's difficult to even center the screen because it's quite unresponsive.

If you have used Rhyme and it's working for you, then go ahead and take this project. Looks good.

By Amr K Z

Jun 17, 2020

Very informative, but extremely short project, I would have loved for more explanation on the theory behind each of the layers used and more loss functions and optimizer.

By Kshitij T

May 28, 2020

Amazing course to gain knowledge in one of the trending field i.e. Image Super Resolution. I gain what I was looking for in this particular guided project.

By IDRIS S

Jun 9, 2020

great course, implement quite well on the platform. A little more elaborate implementation and some more theory would be great.

By Leonardo M

Jun 12, 2020

Excelllent! It just need the subtitles, at least in English just to verify some words.

By Mayank S

May 8, 2020

Well taught. Thanks. Please mail me data of the project. I need to revisit the code.

By Akanksha S

Jun 9, 2020

Learnt with flow chart of model which made a basis understanding of the project.

By Pratikshya M

Oct 28, 2020

This made autoencoders easier for me to understand

By Vicente A

Jul 18, 2020

A very interesting and powerful tool, well taught.

By Ajay K

May 21, 2020

I have learned about autoencoder and decoder.

By sai v

Apr 25, 2020

Excellent skills i have learned from these

By D N V V S S K

May 1, 2020

good project and clearly understandable

By Dushyant S

May 12, 2020

Well explained and easy to understand.

By Rajarshi Y

Sep 25, 2020

it's very helpful and knowledgable

By Rahul C

Jun 2, 2020

Awesome learning experience.

By Gangone R

Jul 4, 2020

very useful course

By Iuliia A

Jun 19, 2020

Great explanation!

By Alex E A

May 18, 2020

Was a good one !

By Sathya R

May 10, 2020

great experience

By sachin v

Nov 1, 2020

Best course

By Amey S

Jun 15, 2020

Good course

