Implement a Docker Registry
Run Docker Registry on a local machine.
Manage the local Docker Registry’s images.
Demonstrate an understanding of Docker Registry security.
If you need more control over the location and distribution of your Docker images, you should consider hosting your own registry locally using Docker Registry. In this project, you will run and manage a local Docker Registry using the Command Line Interface (CLI). You will also reflect on situations when using a Docker Registry on a local machine might have advantages over hosting Docker images on Cloud-based platforms such as Docker Hub. Finally, you will review why registry security is an important factor, especially for production deployments. By hosting your own registry, you can have full control over the administration of your host machine. Because Docker Registry is an image at Docker Hub, it’s easy to use in a container that you run on your own host.
Manage Docker Images
Command-Line Interface
Docker Registry
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Verify Docker installation and describe the purpose of Docker Registry
Run Docker Registry using the Command Line Interface
Pull and tag an image for use in your local registry
Optional Practice: Establish a Docker Registry
Push and pull an image to and from your local registry
Describe Docker Registry security and basic authentication
Optional Capstone: Run and manage your own registry
