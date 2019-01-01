Learner Reviews & Feedback for Implement a Docker Registry by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
If you need more control over the location and distribution of your Docker images, you should consider hosting your own registry locally using Docker Registry.
In this project, you will run and manage a local Docker Registry using the Command Line Interface (CLI). You will also reflect on situations when using a Docker Registry on a local machine might have advantages over hosting Docker images on Cloud-based platforms such as Docker Hub. Finally, you will review why registry security is an important factor, especially for production deployments.
By hosting your own registry, you can have full control over the administration of your host machine. Because Docker Registry is an image at Docker Hub, it’s easy to use in a container that you run on your own host....