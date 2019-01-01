Building simple Pong Game using C++
Develop Your Skill in Object Oriented Programming (OOP)
Be able to implement simple Pong Game and Play it with a friend
By the end of this project, you will create a simple functioning pong game using C++. In this project, you will be able to define class ball and paddle. Also, you will be able to draw the game map. Moreover, you will be able to create a game manager class which has the implementation function to move the paddle using the keyboard and another function to do the logic of the game and the direction of the ball when hitting either the ball or the paddle. In this project we’ll use codeblocks IDE which is an open source IDE and it’s very simple to write our code in , which will help us implement all the needed functions and classes that is necessary to build our game Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Software Games
Software Testing
Classes and objects
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
C++
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Implementing Ball Class
Implementing Paddle Class
Initializing the game manager
Implementing the draw function
Testing the draw function and Implementing the input function
Finalize the game manager and Test the Game
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
