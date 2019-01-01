Learner Reviews & Feedback for Implementation of Hangman Game using C++ by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, we will create a simple fully functioning hangman game using C++. In this project you’ll be able to write functions that will print messages, draw hangman, print available letters and calculate the number of tries, and last but not least, you will be able to get the words that’ll be guessed randomly from a text file.
In this project we’ll use Codeblocks IDE which is an open source IDE and it’s very simple to write our code in , which will help us implement all the needed functions and classes that is necessary to build our game...