Import and Configure an Animated 3D Character in Unity
Become familiar with importing 3D characters and animations.
Understand how to configure animations from imported 3D models.
Understand how to configure a basic Animator Controller.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to import and configure a 3D character that has been animated in a 3D modeling software, like Autodesk Maya or Blender. This project covers importing a 3D asset from a third-party tool, adding the included animations to the Animator Controller, configuring state transitions in the Animator tab and writing C# code that will play the animations based on keyboard inputs. The guided project will introduce you with the following Unity concepts: - Prefabs - Animation - Animator Controller - Animator Parameters - Coding techniques including the Input and Animator Classes Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Download and Import the Character
Configure Animations
Create Animation Controller
Write a C# Script to Play Animations with Keystrokes
Create a Prefab from Imported FBX
