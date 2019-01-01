Chevron Left
Back to Import and Configure an Animated 3D Character in Unity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Import and Configure an Animated 3D Character in Unity by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to import and configure a 3D character that has been animated in a 3D modeling software, like Autodesk Maya or Blender. This project covers importing a 3D asset from a third-party tool, adding the included animations to the Animator Controller, configuring state transitions in the Animator tab and writing C# code that will play the animations based on keyboard inputs. The guided project will introduce you with the following Unity concepts: - Prefabs - Animation - Animator Controller - Animator Parameters - Coding techniques including the Input and Animator Classes Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder