Learner Reviews & Feedback for Import and Configure an Animated 3D Character in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to import and configure a 3D character that has been animated in a 3D modeling software, like Autodesk Maya or Blender. This project covers importing a 3D asset from a third-party tool, adding the included animations to the Animator Controller, configuring state transitions in the Animator tab and writing C# code that will play the animations based on keyboard inputs.
The guided project will introduce you with the following Unity concepts:
- Prefabs
- Animation
- Animator Controller
- Animator Parameters
- Coding techniques including the Input and Animator Classes
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....