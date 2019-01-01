Initiation à Amazon AWS S3
Créer un bucket S3 et y charger des données
Gérer les accès aux données du bucket S3, activer le chiffrement et créer une règle de gestion du cycle de vie
Créer un site web statique avec AWS S3
Dans ce cours d'une heure, basé sur un projet, vous apprendrez les bases du service de stockage en cloud Amazon AWS S3. A la fin de ce projet guidé, vous serez en mesure de: - Comprendre le fonctionnement de Amazon AWS S3 - Créer un bucket S3 - Charger des données dans le bucket S3 - Gérer les accès aux données dans un bucket S3 et activer le chiffrement - Gérer le cycle de vie des données dans un bucket S3 - Gérer les versions d'un bucket S3 - Créer un site web statique avec AWS S3 Ce projet guidé est recommandé à toute personne souhaitant apprendre à utiliser le service de stockage cloud AWS S3 de Amazon. Un compte Amazon AWS est donc indispensable pour la réalisation de ce projet guidé. Les ressources exploitées dans ce projet guidé sont couvertes par l'offre gratuite de Amazon AWS.
Cloud Storage
Cloud Computing
Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
aws s3
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction à Amazon AWS S3
Création d'un Bucket S3
Chargement de données dans le Bucket, gestion d'accès et activation du chiffrement
Gestion des versions sur le compartiment S3
Création d'une règle de cycle de vie pour les objets dans AWS S3
Création d'un site web statique avec AWS S3
Résiliation des ressources créées
