انشاء ميزانية ب Microsoft Excel
فتح الExcel و تسميته و عمل جدول للميزانية و وضع بيانات الميزانية.
عمل الحسابات الميزانية الشهرية و حساب اجمالي الدخل و المصروفات السنوية و حساب الفائض او العجز من الميزانية.
عمل رسم بياني و حفظ الExcel علي جهازك.
بنهاية المشروع، هتكون قادر على انشاء ميزانية حسابية بشكل بسيط وسهل باستخدام Microsoft Excel. خلال المشروع هتقدر تحسب الميزانية بتاعتك كشخص او ميزانية شركة. وهتكتسب المهارات الأساسية اللازمة لتخزين البيانات المهمة في شكل مخططات أو جداول بيانات Excel عن .وإجراء حسابات رياضية بأنك تقدر تخزن اي Excelويتميز برنامج ال .Microsoft هو أحد برامج شركة Microsoft Excel .بيانات مهمة و تحسب اي حسابات رياضية معقدة، وتعمل جداول بيانات .المشروع دة مخصص للمبتدئين في كل المجالات و اللي عايزين يحسبوا ميزانيتهم واما نخلص المشروع هتكون عارف ازاى تعمل ميزانية و تحسب كل شئ عن طريق Microsoft Excel. وبانك كمان تخزن اي بيانات مهمة من مصروفات او دخل و عمل حسابات رياضية سواء خاصة بشغلك و شركتك او لشخصك .و دة بيخليك محتفظ لكل التفاصيل و البيانات الخاصة بالميزانية اللى بتحتاجها سواء انت في الدراسة او فالشغل متخصص في التمويل او اي كلية خاصة Microsoft Excel هتحتاج . بالميزانية او فالشغل و عايز تحسب ميزانية الشركة يبقى المشروع دة مثالي لك
Microsoft Excel
Income
Expense
Calculations
Budget
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
و تسميته Excelفتح ال
عمل جدول للميزانية
عمل الحسابات الميزانية الشهرية
حساب الفائض او العجز من الميزانية
عمل رسم بياني
