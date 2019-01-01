Learner Reviews & Feedback for Inspect ADA Compliance with Chrome Screen Reader Extensions by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to confidently leverage Chrome browser extensions to test information accessibility, so that you can ensure that as much of your audience as possible can intuitively take in and interact with your organization’s information.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience working with the free screen reader extension in your Google Chrome browser.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....