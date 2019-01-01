Installer et configurer le registre Harbor sous Ubuntu
Apprendrez à installer, configurer et sécuriser le registre privé Harbor sous Linux
Apprendrez à administrer le registre Harbor
Apprendrez à créer et gérer des projets dans Harbor
Dans ce cours d'une heure, basé sur un projet, vous apprendrez à installer, configurer et sécuriser le registre privé Harbor sous Linux. A la fin de ce projet guidé, vous serez en mesure de: - Installer Harbor sous Ubuntu - Implémentant le SSL pour l'accès HTTPS à votre instance Harbor - Configurer les paramètres dans Harbor - Gérer les utilisateurs et leurs rôles dans Harbor - Créer et gérer des projets dans Harbor - Gérer les images Docker dans Harbor - Gérer les packages Helm dans Harbor Ce projet guidé est recommandé à toute personne souhaitant créer un registre Docker privé et, ou un dépôt privé de packages HELM avec Harbor.
Bash (Unix Shell)
Docker
helm
Private Registry
docker-compose
Introduction et présentation de l'environnement de travail
Installation du registre privé Harbor sous Ubuntu et connexion
Implémentation du SSL pour l'accès HTTPS
Administration de Harbor
Création, utilisation et gestion des projets dans Harbor
Connexion à harbor avec Docker et Helm
