Installing and configuring PyDev with Eclipse
Learn how to Download and Install Eclipse and Python
Learn how to install PyDev Plugin on Eclipse
Learn how to use PyDev Interactive console for debugging
By the end of this tutorial, you will learn how to set up Eclipse for developing python projects using PyDev Plugin.PyDev is a third-party plug-in for Eclipse, that enables Eclipse to be used as a Python IDE. it provides things such as code completion and code analysis, a debugger, and an interactive console. we are going to learn how to install PyDev and how we can use its cool features.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Download and Install Python and Eclpise
Install PyDev for Eclipse
Setting up the python Interpreter and creating our first python project on Eclipse
Installing new Python packages on Eclipse
PyDev interactive console
