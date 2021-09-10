Learner Reviews & Feedback for Integrated development environments in Linux by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will install and explore five free Integrated Development Environments or IDEs on a Linux System.
Linux is a popular operating system that is based on the Unix operating system. It is a popular Operating System for running efficient Application Servers, but also has a great Desktop available for running Integrated Development Environments for Application development. IDE’s offer the developer a single place to write, edit, debug, and launch programs in various languages.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
