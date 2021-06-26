Creating an Interactive KPI Management Dashboard in Tableau
Connect to your data
Create a variety of charts including KPIs, sparklines, a map, and dual axis charts
Create and format an interactive dashboard
In less than one hour, you will learn how to connect to data, create key performance indicators, create sparkline charts, create a dashboard map, create dual axis charts and put it all together in a well-formatted and interactive dashboard. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Tableau Software
data
analytical
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Connect to your data
Create large key performance indicators (KPIs)
Create sparkline charts
Create a dashboard map
Create dual axis charts
Create your dashboard
Format your dashboard
by SNSep 24, 2021
For calculated field If more explanation was there It would have been more better
by SZJun 26, 2021
A great project to learn some good hands on Tableau. The instructor is really good
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
