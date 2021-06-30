By David S•
Jun 29, 2021
After working through a few guided projects, I thought this has been one of the better ones thus far. While there are minor but noticeable quality control issues with the video and the quiz, it runs through creating calculating fields to building charts to creating a dashboard and formatting. Good project to get your reps in.
By Mohammad A A•
Jan 29, 2022
Could't even guide us properly through task as YTD sales and YTD profit weren't showing values.
By Siddharth Z•
Jun 27, 2021
A great project to learn some good hands on Tableau. The instructor is really good
By SHAH I N•
Sep 25, 2021
For calculated field If more explanation was there It would have been more better
By mojgan m•
Feb 18, 2022
I found this course very rushed and poorly managed. After 5 miniutes I stopped watching. Please refund the money