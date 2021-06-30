Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating an Interactive KPI Management Dashboard in Tableau by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
26 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

In less than one hour, you will learn how to connect to data, create key performance indicators, create sparkline charts, create a dashboard map, create dual axis charts and put it all together in a well-formatted and interactive dashboard. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By David S

Jun 29, 2021

After working through a few guided projects, I thought this has been one of the better ones thus far. While there are minor but noticeable quality control issues with the video and the quiz, it runs through creating calculating fields to building charts to creating a dashboard and formatting. Good project to get your reps in.

By Mohammad A A

Jan 29, 2022

​Could't even guide us properly through task as YTD sales and YTD profit weren't showing values.

By Siddharth Z

Jun 27, 2021

A great project to learn some good hands on Tableau. The instructor is really good

By SHAH I N

Sep 25, 2021

For calculated field If more explanation was there It would have been more better

By mojgan m

Feb 18, 2022

I found this course very rushed and poorly managed. After 5 miniutes I stopped watching. Please refund the money

