Interactive, Nonlinear Stories with Twine by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
When telling stories, we tend to create one-way narratives that conduct readers through a fixed sequence of events. Even though such an approach allows us to tell very elaborate stories, it's clear that it can only go so far when it comes to complex plots. That is, stories that can unfold in many different ways, depending on the readers' choices and preferences.
In this guided project you will challenge this traditional approach towards story-telling by working with Twine, a tool designed for the creation of interactive, nonlinear stories. Not only will this teach you how to craft engaging stories, it will also equip you with the abilities required for the creation of simple games, such as Mushy Foray (our study object for this project)....