4.6
stars
34 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this 2 hour long project, you will learn how to preprocess a text dataset comprising recipes. You will learn how to use natural language processing techniques to generate word embeddings for these ingredients, using Word2Vec. These word embeddings can be used for recommendations in an online store based on added items in a basket, or to suggest alternative items as replacements when stock is limited. You will build this recommendation/discovery feature in an interactive and aesthetic visualization tool. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Yaron K

May 16, 2021

The project showed how to compute word2vec and then how to visualize the word embeddings. The lecturer gave detailed explanations of each step. The completed notebook are in the resource section of the project, so it is possible to concentrate on the videos (and on annotating the code) and not on honing your typing skills.

By Armin H

Nov 22, 2020

amazing course and content

By Alessandro P

Feb 15, 2021

Great!

By Oksana K

Oct 7, 2020

Great!

By Tibor T

May 6, 2021

good, but need to work on this more

By Thomas H

Jul 24, 2021

This course really sucks, I don't want to what the lousey video with inaccurate info and then get fusrtrated but simply get some tips on how to prepare my own project and these woads are playing control freaks and making me take their meaningless test before proceeding to the next module. This sucks, and I will never pay another penny for anything that Coursera ever put out there again.

