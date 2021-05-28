Introduction to Distributions in R
Draw random numbers from various types of distributions
Plot random number distributions and understand how changes to the various distribution parameters affect their shape and characteristics
This project is aimed at beginners who have a basic familiarity with the statistical programming language R and the RStudio environment, or people with a small amount of experience who would like to review the fundamentals of generating random numerical data from distributions in R.
query documentation
generate sampling distribution
draw random numbers from distribution
run for loop
plot histogram
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Draw random numbers from a uniform distribution and plot them in a histogram. Learn how to use the Set Seed function to recover previously generated random numbers for replicability.
Draw random numbers from a binomial distribution, as well and use a binomial to draw random numbers from a Bernoulli distribution.
Draw random numbers from the Poisson distribution.
Draw random numbers from the Normal distribution and from multiple normal distributions simultaneously by using a vector of values for the distribution parameter arguments rather than a single value.
Use random number drawing from a distribution to solve a real world question.
