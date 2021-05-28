Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Distributions in R by Coursera Project Network
This project is aimed at beginners who have a basic familiarity with the statistical programming language R and the RStudio environment, or people with a small amount of experience who would like to review the fundamentals of generating random numerical data from distributions in R....
By ABHIRUP M
May 28, 2021
This is a fantastic course to explore your probabilistic work using a programming language