This course will provide step-by-step guidance on how to create a detailed schedule for a small business. The scheduling tool When I Work is a free and user-friendly application which allows users to easily customize, create, and share work schedules. When I Work has a large number of free features, making it a budget friendly option for any company looking for a user-friendly, versatile, and effective scheduling program. We'll learn how to create an account with When I Work and discuss how to set up the program to meet our business needs. We will also learn how to properly create and utilize job positions and shift templates. We'll cover how to add employees and customize their profiles and availability. You will then have the opportunity to assemble and publish a schedule, ensuring proper coverage for business needs. This course will walk you through When I Work's scheduling process from account creation to the publication of the schedule. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AP

Apr 17, 2020

This course helped me gaining a new knowledge of how I can succesfully manage my employees shifts and positions without memorizing them, just in case I own any business.

MA

Jun 7, 2020

I got a lot to learn with Abby about Scheduling using When I Work.

By Hasbollah B M S (

May 9, 2020

A very good for beginners.

By Clement D A

Aug 17, 2020

The course is the best

By Neethika

Jul 7, 2020

It was good learning.

By VINAYAK M

Jul 20, 2020

Excellent

By Vaibhav J

May 23, 2020

great

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By Rhenado S B

Jul 23, 2020

Great Introductory course that teaches the basics of using When I Work to schedule shift system for employees

By omaribrahimelzeftawey

Jun 12, 2020

its so good for begin <3

By swaviman p

Mar 14, 2021

Excellent presentation. very simple and easy to understand.

By Partheepan

Apr 26, 2020

Very useful

By Taha M

May 7, 2020

thank you.

By Nagham D

Nov 16, 2020

A very helpful workshop to manage the employees schedule and position alongside with their available worldays...

