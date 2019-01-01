Introducción a Pandas para Data Science
Limpieza de datos usando Pandas
Aprende a realizar preprocesamiento básico de la información
Aprende a manejar datos cuantitativos (numéricos) y datos cualitativos (textuales) con Pandas
En este proyecto guiado obtendrás experiencia práctica trabajando con la librería Pandas y creando tu propio cuaderno de Jupyter Lab. Los conocimientos básicos que obtengas te permitirán trabajar con cualquier base de datos para analizar la información. Al final de este proyecto serás capaz de crear tus propios cuadernos con análisis estadísticos de diferentes bases de datos. Nota: Este curso está dirigido a personas que buscan iniciarse en el mundo de la ciencia de datos o el machine learning.
Data Science
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Python Programming
Data Analysis
Pandas
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción a la ciencia de datos.
Tres métodos para crear una serie.
Dos métodos para crear Data Frames.
Importar/exportar diferentes tipos de archivos de datos y filas de visualización.
Obtener un resumen de los datos y ver los nombres de las columnas y los tipos de datos.
Calcular la media y la suma acumulada. Determinar los valores mínimos y máximos.
Operaciones de cadenas como convertir a mayúsculas, minúsculas, intercambiar mayúsculas y minúsculas y encontrar la longitud de una cadena.
Repetición de cadenas, detectar valores únicos, dividir cadenas y conclusión del proyecto.
