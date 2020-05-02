Introducción a los algoritmos de regresión
Analizar datos y generar modelos de regresión lineal y logística con Python
Encontrar los mejores parámetros para generar modelos óptimos
Al completar este proyecto de 1 hora de duración, entenderás y podrás desarrollar tus propios modelos de regresión (lineal y logístico) a partir de un conjunto de datos definidos, y optimizar los algoritmos de forma automática para encontrar los mejores parámetros para tus modelos. También podrás entender los pasos necesarios antes de diseñar tus modelos, como analizar tus datos y hacer limpiezas de acuerdo a los tipos de datos y caso de uso.
Python Libraries
Logistic Regression
Linear Regression
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explorar y analizar los conjuntos de datos
Usar algoritmo de regresión lineal simple
Usar algoritmo de regresión lineal múltiple
Usar algoritmo de regresión logística
Ajustar los hiperparámetros del algoritmo
Seleccionar el mejor modelo
by CMMay 11, 2020
Muchas gracias, Interesante, me abre el camino a nuevo conocimiento en mi rama de trabajo. Saludos y mucho exito en nuevos cursos
by LZMay 2, 2020
Buen Curso si te inicias en esto, te explica paso a paso para llegar al resultado
by NMSep 28, 2020
El proyecto bastante autocontenido, aunque me hubiera gustado que tuviea algo mas de teoria respecto a los algoritmos y sus párametros.
by ISJun 15, 2020
Tutoría rápida y en la medida justa de lo ofrecido. Gracias!!
