Introducción al Deep Learning
Conocer los fundamentos del Deep Learning
Entrenar una red neuronal básica
Conocer los diferentes componentes y funciones de una red
Este proyecto es un curso práctico y efectivo para aprender los fundamentos del Deep Learning con ejercicios aplicados. Aprenderemos desde cero los fundamentos del Deep Learning, de la librería Keras y a como programar una red neuronal. Todo ello con proyectos prácticos que nos permitirán consolidar los conocimientos. Gracias a este curso aprenderemos a programar diferentes redes neuronales para predecir el precio de venta de una vivienda o si un cliente alquilará una bicicleta.
Python Programming
Deep Learning
Redes Neuronales
keras
Introducción al Deep Learning y a las redes neuronales. Parte I
Introducción al Deep Learning y a las redes neuronales. Parte II
Introducción a Keras
Importación y Pre-procesamiento de los datos
Definición y compilamiento del modelo
Entrenamiento del modelo y evaluación
Optimización del modelo
