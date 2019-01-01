Introduction to Adobe Photoshop Tools - Volume 1
In any task a person can undertake, it’s important to have the right toolset available to you. A hammer for driving nails, a drill perhaps, or a screw gun for attaching screws and other fasteners. The same is true in the art world. That said when being introduced to a new program, it can be a bit daunting. Especially with software that has a dizzying array of tools like most Adobe products. In this project, you’ll have the opportunity to become familiar with five of the tools, and some other associated tools and overlays. By the end of this project, you will have developed a familiarity with five critical tools used in almost every Adobe Photoshop project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Discover the Move Tool
Explore the Marquee Tool
Experiment with the Lasso Tool
Practice using the Object Selection Tool
Learn to use the Crop Tool
