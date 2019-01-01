Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Adobe Photoshop Tools - Volume 2 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Volume 1 of this series represents the first footsteps along an incredible journey of discovery and artistic exploration. As you are likely already aware, the more tools we learn to use, the broader the horizon becomes, and the more possibilities we can unleash onto our canvas! The second volume introduces us to the next five tools in the Adobe Photoshop toolbox: The Frame Tool, The Eyedropper, The Spot Healing Bush, The Brush Tool, and the Clone Stamp Tool....