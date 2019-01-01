Introduction to the DNS (Domain Name System)
Learn the fundamentals of the Domain Name System
Practical application of the Domain Name System
The DNS, or domain name system, is one of the most basic components of the Internet that has been in use since 1985. It is a fundamental component of the World Wide Web. This project takes you step by step to understand the structure and how the domain name system works. You will learn some handy DNS commands and will have a chance to try your hands on setting up a simulated domain name configuration as well.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and overview
What are domain names and IP addresses
Real life examples of the DNS and some useful commands
How the translation process works
DNA resource records
Use case scenario: let's configure a new domain
