About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to 1. Send an HTTP GET request 2. Send an HTTP POST request 3. Send an HTTP PUT and DELETE request 4. Adding user-defined variables 5. Adding response assertions and JSON path assertions to the JSON response 6. Understanding JSON format Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Duncan O O

Dec 26, 2020

Short and concise class...I have gain alot from the classroom

By Sumit K

Feb 6, 2021

It is simple and very useful

By Priyanka

Dec 20, 2021

It is Great experience

By DEEPAK S

Apr 1, 2022

good tool to use

By Pooja R D

Apr 27, 2022

adsd

By basma y

Nov 27, 2020

thanks alot we wish more from you thank you for your time

By Vanessa J B

Oct 28, 2020

The cloud workspace is helpful.

By Kazakyavichyus f

Jul 7, 2021

I

By Os Y

Mar 20, 2021

First of all, the course content is around "introduction to JMater" level. this content has might be enriched via a project that students will be examine and more specific details of Jmater tool like applying load and stress testing. overall I wouldn't recommend this course to anyone you'll find more detail on any web page about jmater sorry.

By Vitaly V

Jan 4, 2021

Thick accent, broken English at times, dog barking in the background! Not to mention lots of time devoted to explaining what JSON is - seriously??

